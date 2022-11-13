Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 3, What We Know

Fans of Netflix’s Original Series Outer Banks have been waiting patiently since it was announced we’d be getting a third season of this hit show that takes after the classic movie The Goonies. The third season recently finished filming and will be released on Netflix this coming year, 2023. We will be going over some of what we know so far. The show has received nothing but good reviews since its first season, quickly seeming to take over social media as it launched on Netflix each time. The series was renewed for its third season in December 2021.

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast Members

The official cast for the show will have almost, if not everyone returning to the show. Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shanon Burke will return as showrunners and executive producers. Season 3’s cast will consist of Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant. There will also be some new cast members joining the show…Andy MacQueen and Fiona Palomo. This show is great for fans of the famous classic movie, The Goonies, as the plot is a lot alike while also incredibly different.

We also recently got to see the trailer for the upcoming Outer Banks season 3, which you can watch here. Season 3 began in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 16th, 2022, and continued all the way through August 19th, 2022. Many episodes in this season will be directed by Valerie Weiss.

As of right now, writing this article, there is no official date to win Netflix‘s Outer Banks Season 3 will be announced…however, the Pogues will be returning for another exciting adventure very soon in 2023. Another note to take is Madelyn Cline, who plays the role of John B’s love interest Sarah Cameron, revealed on a video at a premiere for one of her new movies that it will be on Netflix on February 23rd, 2023…however, this was not official. Cline turned to speak to someone off camera who then seemed to make her shy away from knowing if that was the correct date or not for the release of the show. Again, nothing official yet, but we know it is going to be another fantastic summer ride with the Pogues during Netflix’s Outer Banks season 3.