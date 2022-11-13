Noida Authority nod to policies for pets, structural audits of buildings soon

Several developments in Noida are due to come up after the latest meeting of the Noida Authority, including a policy for pets, additional vehicles sanctioned for police, policies for structural audits of buildings, as well as the completion of proposals before issuing a tender for the Noida heliport.

According to the new structure policy, a structural audit report has to be submitted by IIT, NIT, or other expert institutes before the issuance of partial or full occupancy certificates. After this, if 25 per cent or above allottees of the Apartment Owner Associations (AOA) complain about defects, a committee of the Authority will decide if it is a major or minor issue, with the former being examined by experts.

According to the relevant legislation, from the date of issue of occupancy certificate, it is the builder’s initial responsibility to remove defects, while after five years it would be that of the AOA.

With regard to pets, registration of dogs and cats is mandatory along with a payment of a registration fee on the Noida Authority’s pet registration app (NAPR), with the last date being January 31, 2023. Further, sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccines are now mandatory, with a Rs 2,000 per month fine to be applied from March 1, 2023.

Further, the Noida Authority will provide shelters at its own expense with the consent of Resident Welfare Associations, in which sick and aggressive dogs will be kept, and maintained by the RWAs. Feeding spots will also be set up and marked with a board. It will also be the responsibility of dog owners to clean up after their pets. From March 1, 2023, a Rs 10,000 penalty will be borne by pet owners involved in incidents causing injury to people or animals, and they will also be responsible for their treatment.

The Authority also noted that in the allotment of assets through e-auctions, disruption was being caused by excessive bids. In the future, those not taking the plots will forfeit their registration amount.

As many as 55 new vehicles will also be provided to the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. In October, 14 vehicles had been provided, and the police had previously highlighted a shortage of available vehicles.

The heliport tender is also moving apace. According to CEO Ritu Maheshwari, “The amended Request For Proposal for the heliport has been approved. A tender will be floated soon.”