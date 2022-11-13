Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Prima Arrives At Miami Homeport

Norwegian Cruise Line’s all-new Norwegian Prima has arrived at its homeport in Miami, where it will embark on two inaugural voyages from November 11-14and November 14-17, calling to Great Stirrup Cay NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Following an inaugural journey which began with a christening event in Reykjavik, Iceland in August and continued with inaugural sailings from New York, and most recently Galveston, Texas, Norwegian Prima arrived at NCL’s cruise terminal at Port Miami.

Norwegian Prima facing the stern. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

The terminal is the first in the world to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold New Construction v4.0 certification.

Built to elevate the guest experience and propel the brand forward with upgraded designs and offerings, Prima features the Prima Speedway, the world’s only and largest three-level racetrack at sea; the brand’s first upscale Food Hall, Indulge; and The Metropolitan Bar, the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients.

“There’s nothing like welcoming Norwegian Prima to Miami,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer. “I’ve had the pleasure of seeing her come to life at the Fincantieri shipyard in Venice, Italy as well as launching her in style in Iceland. Now, we are showcasing her to our community here in Miami. It’s a dream come true!”

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in the brand’s Prima Class. At 294 meters long and more than 143,535 tons with capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Prima boasts the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship.

She is also home to the largest variety of suite categories available at sea as well as a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s premium keycard-only access ship-within-a-ship concept.