The Norwegian dance group Quick Style is something you might not be familiar with unless you are living under a rock. The dancing group’s appearance on Kala Chashma, which went insanely popular online, catapulted them into sudden fame.

Since then, millions of people have fallen in love with them through each and every performance. Now, Quick Style posted a video of themselves dancing to Mujhko Hui Na Khabar from the movie Dil to Pagal Hai on Instagram. And it has undoubtedly gained popularity online.

On Instagram, Quick Style posted a video of themselves dancing to the well-known tune. They are seen dancing smoothly to the upbeat song in the brief clip. Their performance was undoubtedly a party starter, and their expressions were spot-on.

“bringing back an old favorite. How about Dil To Pagal Hai?” reads the post’s caption.

View the popular video here:

The web video was shared and received 2.6 million views. The dance crew received a lot of appreciation from online users who were quite amazed.

One person commented, “You all have stolen our hearts.”

“Omg, my childhood practically flashed in front of my eyes,” said another user.