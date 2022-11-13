Categories
Now is the best time to get Apple’s AirPods Max — here’s why


The AirPods Max always piqued my interest. Ever since Apple revealed its premium wireless headphones in a surprisingly discrete press announcement back in 2020, I was enamored by their seamless integration with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, and I could only imagine what their 40mm custom dynamic drivers could do to my favorite tunes. Oh, and that beautifully crafted stainless steel design that screams comfort? *chefs kiss*

But then, like many of us, I looked at the $549/£549 price tag. “Oof” was my exact initial expression. Do you know what you can buy with that kind of money and still have a little left over? A PS5 for $499/£479. So, that’s exactly what I did. But the AirPods Max were quietly whispering “I’m worth it” at the back of my mind, and I had little doubt everything from Apple’s Personalized Spatial Audio to its stellar active noise canceling (ANC) would impress.

Luckily, I received a review sample of Apple’s AirPods Max earlier this year (and thankfully, they came in the luscious Space Gray color option I had been eyeing up). After months of re-listening to my go-to playlists, testing them out in different scenarios, and watching all manner of shows with the volume cranked up, I can say these premium cans have satisfied my internal hype. 

(Image credit: Future)

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows (looking at you, Smart Case), but these are a stellar pair of over-ear headphones. And, well, they should be for the price. You don’t need me to tell you if they’re worth it — that’s what our AirPods Max review is for. But with Black Friday 2022 already kicking off with a bundle of brilliant Black Friday headphone deals, I’m convinced now is the best time to nab the AirPods Max. 

AirPods Max 2 rumors are scarce

One of the biggest dilemmas that continues to plague the tech world is “should I wait for the upgrade?” It wasn’t too long ago that I was asking this question when impatiently waiting for Apple to finally release the AirPods Pro 2, but I caved and got the AirPods Pro anyway — and it was a good decision.

Inevitably, the AirPods Max will get a second-generation update. Nothing is concrete, but there are already murmurings of the AirPods Max 2. Many believed that they would be announced in 2022, and oft-reliable Apple tracker Mark Gurman poked the fire by claiming that we should “look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors” this year.

Yet, after the big iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro reveal, along with the AirPods Pro 2, there was no mention of the AirPods Max 2. What’s more, it seems Apple finished up with its product launches this year, with the next set of devices, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, slated to arrive early next year. 

(Image credit: Future)

This doesn’t come as a surprise to me, as there are barely any juicy rumors or leaks about a next-gen pair of premium Apple headphones. The closest are a few patents from Patently Apple, suggesting that the new AirPods Max could come with touch gesture controls and a revamped smart case (hallelujah!).

We already have an idea of what the rumored AirPods Max 2 could bring to the table thanks to the AirPods Pro 2. This includes an upgraded H2 chip, improved ANC, the Conversation Boost feature, and longer battery life. We’d like to hope the Cupertino-based tech giant will include lossless audio support, too.

Case and point: it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting next-gen AirPods Max anytime soon. What’s more, there’s not much point in waiting for a new pair to come along if you were put off by the original’s unfavorably high price tag, as they’re likely to be similar. The AirPods Max are ripe for the taking, especially with a discount. 

AirPods Max get great discounts  



