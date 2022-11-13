Oracle rolls out innovations for cloud infrastructure

Cloud provider Oracle made updates and innovations in its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which it hopes would aid organizations from different industries in advancing their business operations and processes.

“No matter how fast we innovate, some customers will want to add their own features or industry-specific capabilities,” said Jenny Lam, senior vice president of user experience design, at Oracle. “With Oracle Applications Platform, we’re giving customers and partners access to the same tools that Oracle’s own development organization uses to enable them to extend and personalize our applications to fit their unique needs. This will enable enterprise developers to quickly and easily create self-improving apps with a consumer-grade user experience that seamlessly integrate with their existing Oracle applications.”

The availability of Oracle B2B Commerce is among the new services the company has announced. It integrates and automates end-to-end business-to-business transactions. Another is the Oracle Applications Platform, which enables customers and partners to build on Oracle’s complete suite of cloud applications; and applications that support key industries including healthcare.

Oracle launches MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse

Oracle Alloy enables customers to build own services

To help organizations reduce the cost of doing business, improve the customer experience, and introduce new offerings, it developed Oracle B2B Commerce, which eliminates the disparate systems, processes, and data integration challenges that make B2B transactions so complex by directly connecting more than 40,000 buyers, sellers, and service providers via Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Oracle and NVIDIA AI partnership

Expanding their alliance, Oracle and NVIDIA announced a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack — from GPUs to systems to software — to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

OCI is adding tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity. Combined with OCI’s AI cloud infrastructure of bare metal, cluster networking, and storage, this provides enterprises a broad, easily accessible portfolio of options for AI training and deep learning inference at scale.

“Accelerated computing and AI are key to tackling rising costs in every aspect of operating businesses,” said Jensen Huang, CEO and founder, NVIDIA. “Enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-first AI strategies that enable fast development and scalable deployment. Our partnership with Oracle will put NVIDIA AI within easy reach for thousands of companies.”

