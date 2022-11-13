Paul McCartney’s Emotional Nine-Word Message to Ringo Starr Came via Postcard One Day After The Beatles Last Live Performance

Historically, The Beatles‘ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have maintained a longstanding friendship and professional partnership. However, one day after the rooftop concert that spelled the end of The Beatles as a live act, McCartney put his true feelings toward Starr down on paper. He penned an emotional nine-word missive sent to the drummer’s home via postcard.

Relied on by his bandmates to deliver a steady backbeat, Starr became a central figure to McCartney as a musician. The Beatles bassist said the first time he heard Starr play, he knew they had found the missing piece of The Beatles, including John Lennon and George Harrison.

“The first few minutes that Ringo played, I looked to the left at George and to the right at John. We didn’t say a word, but I remember thinking, ‘s***, this is amazing. I love Led Zeppelin, but you watch them play, and you can see them looking back at John Bonham, like, ‘What the hell are you doing? This is the beat,’” McCartney told Rolling Stone (via The Paul McCartney Project).

He continued, “You could turn your back on Ringo and never have to worry. He both gave you security, and you knew he would nail it.”

An emotional Paul McCartney used nine words to share his real feelings toward Ringo Starr

A postcard from McCartney to Starr one day after the Rooftop Concert shows how highly McCartney rated Starr as a drummer. He encompassed years of emotion toward his longtime friend into nine words.

The Paul McCartney Archive shared the note on Twitter. It reads: “You are the greatest drummer in the world. Really.” The postcard was addressed to Ringo, Brookfields, Cuttmill Lane, Elstead, Surrey, and postmarked from McCartney’s residence of St. John’s Wood.

