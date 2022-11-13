Pensioners on low income could get £25 via Cold Weather Payment scheme

The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs during the winter, and it’s now opened for 2022/23. People may be eligible if they get certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest, including pensioners on Pension Credit.

The payment isn’t guaranteed though – eligible people only qualify if the average temperature in the area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below over seven days in a row between November 1 and March 31.

This year, in Scotland, the scheme has been replaced and eligible people may instead get an annual £50 Winter Heating Payment instead, regardless of weather conditions in the area.

What is Pension Credit?

Separate from the state pension, Pension Credit gives a person who has reached state pension age and is on a low income extra money to help with living costs.

It can also open up eligibility to other forms of support, including the Cold Weather Payment as well as a Council Tax discount and free TV licence for those over 75.

