Pets perish in North Canton house fire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said. While no people were injured in the blaze, multiple pets were reportedly killed.

The North Canton Fire Department was called to a home on Lehigh Avenue just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival firefighters found residents outside in the yard, with smoke billowing from the house. They were told about five dogs and three cats were still inside.

Enduring heat and thick smoke, firefighters were able to remove all of the dogs from the first floor. Despite efforts to revive them, all of the pups died. Another cat was found alive, one other dead and the last one was never found.

The North Canton Fire Prevention Bureau said they believe the fire was an accident and that it started in the basement. The damage to the home is estimated to be around $100,000.

The homeowner was reportedly not at home when the fire began.

The Red Cross was called to help the family during this difficult time.