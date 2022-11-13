Piers Morgan ‘felt the anger building’ inside Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was headline news throughout the summer when speculation was rife over his future at Old Trafford. The Portuguese superstar stayed quiet on the matter despite calls from the likes of Gary Neville for him to speak out once and for all.

But Ronaldo did break his silence on Instagram, replying to a post stating: “You’ll know the truth when I give an interview in a few weeks. The media only tells lies. I have a book of notes and in the last few months out of 100 news stories they only got five right, imagine how things are. Here’s a tip for you.”

Rumours had suggested that Ronaldo was angling for a move away from United to join a team competing in the Champions League.