Premium Bonds: £68million in prizes need to be claimed

Since the first draw in July 1957, around 592 million prizes have been handed out to Premium Bonds holders with a total value of £23.9billion. However, the BBC recently reported that there was a pot of cash worth £68million of unclaimed prizes dating back to the savings schemes introduction. Premium Bonds is a Government-backed saving scheme and people can purchase Premium Bonds for £1 per bond.

However, instead of earning interest, each bond is then entered into a monthly prize draw where people could have the chance to win between £25 to £1million tax-free.

The minimum amount someone can have invested in Premium Bonds is £25, and the maximum is £50,000.

In the November 2022 prize draw, a total of 4.9 million prizes worth £218million were paid out.

However, due to some circumstances, some prizes go unclaimed, an “unclaimed prize” is defined as not paid to the customer/cashed within 18 months of the draw.

