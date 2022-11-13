Prince Harry says ‘more about his own pain’ in latest letter – claim

Prince Harry wrote a letter to the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports bereaved children who have lost a parent to the Armed Forces. The official Twitter account for the charity, @CorporalScotty tweeted: “Today on Remembrance Sunday our members have received a very special letter from Prince Harry.”

The Duke of Sussex wrote in his letter: “We share a bond…because we share in having lost a parent. I know first hand the pain and grief that comes with loss…you are not alone.”

He continued: “While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on.

“Whenever you need a reminder of this, I encourage you to lean into your friends at Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

“One of the ways I’ve learnt to cope has been through community and talking about my grief and I couldn’t be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey.

