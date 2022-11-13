Prince Harry’s attack on privilege ‘might not land sympathetically’





Prince Harry’s book Spare will be released at the height of the winter season at a time when many Britons are struggling to make ends meet. The Duke of Sussex’s publishers, Penguin Random House, said the royal wrote with “raw unflinching honesty” about his experience as a senior royal, sparking concerns about potential digs aimed at the Royal Family. The biography is due for publication on January 10 and will be released simultaneously in 16 languages.

Royal author Gareth Russell told Royally US: “Part of the difficulty not just for Prince Harry but anyone writing a memoir from a position of wealth and privilege is this is going to be coming out, particularly in Britain, in the middle of a cost of living crisis and what could be a really tough winter. “It might not land as sympathetically as it might have at a more prosperous time. “People thinking there are pensioners who can’t turn on their heating so comparisons of what suffering and grief is…if you’re born into privilege, it’s just different from someone who is struggling to meet their bills. “He’s someone who very much wants to get this off his chest.” JUST IN: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips’ awkward interview shows pair had ‘uneasy power balance’

The publisher recommended a retail price of £28 but British bookstores Waterstones and Foyles have already docked the price by half. Mr Russell also suggested the release of the memoir could interfere with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hopes to reconcile with the Royal Family. He added: “I get the sense the Sussexes are hoping for a year of reconciliation, and I think they were hoping that 2023 would be a smoother year with them rebuilding bridges with the Royal Family. “But the problem is, once something is out, it’s really hard to take it back. READ MORE: Harry ‘at odds’ with Netflix as Sussexes want cuts made to docuseries

Announcing his biography last year, Prince Harry said in a statement: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

