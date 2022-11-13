Prince Philip ‘couldn’t be expected to sit on tight leash’

Prince Philip and the Queen put up a united front for their family and the nation but Her late Majesty recognised her husband’s need to make decisions for himself, historian Dr Tessa Dunlop said. The Duke of Edinburgh continued to pursue his personal interests and friendship away from the Queen but remained unfalteringly loyal to the monarch and his role. The royal couple’s relationship came under the spotlight once again as the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown explored the Duke’s close friendship with Penelope Knatchbull, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Speaking to True Royalty’s Royal Beat, Dr Dunlop said: “Philip had been a freewheeling young man in the war.

“He’d been brought up in a very nomadic way, he looked after himself and for the marriage to work, he couldn’t be expected to sit on a tight leash.

“Not to forget he was excluded from a lot of the Queen’s world anyway by the likes of Lascelles, still private secretary, or Winston Churchill. She understood Philip’s need, she really did.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl noted the Queen and Prince Philip both fostered their own circle of friends and pursued hobbies the other was not overly eager to become involved in.

