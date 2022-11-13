Princess Anne’s awkward pre-wedding interview uncovered

Anne quipped: “Can? It’s got to, hasn’t it?”

Later, the interviewer asked the Princess: “But as far as the home is concerned, you’re boss?”

Anne smiled awkwardly, while Mark laughed and said “yes”. According to the documentary, “Mark knew his place”.

The Princess Royal has been known to be opinionated, and if this interview is anything to go off, she had chosen a husband who was far more passive in nature.

The couple first met through the equestrian circuit — both Mark and Anne were passionate about horseback riding.

They competed as athletes for Team GB at the Olympic Games in equestrian events. A year before their marriage, Mark won Olympic gold medals in an equestrian event, while Anne competed in the 1976 Olympic Games but did not win a medal.