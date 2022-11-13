Putin could strip Russian passports from those who criticise war





Vladimir Putin has introduced changes to a draft law that would give the Kremlin the power to seize passports from non-birth citizens who criticise the Ukraine war, it has been claimed. The planned amendment has been approved in the first reading and it is understood this would target Ukrainians who acquired Russian passports during Moscow’s occupation. Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza wrote on Telegram: “Vladimir Putin introduced an amendment to the bill on the possibility of depriving acquired citizenship, which was approved in the first reading.

“The norm will apply to those who received a passport not by birth right, but, for example, as a result of Russia’s ‘annexation’ of new territories.” Putin has reportedly now added to the list of what would be considered crimes for which Russian citizenship can be revoked. These include “discrediting the Russian army”, “desecration of the flag and coat of arms of Russia”, “spreading fake news” about the Russian Armed Forces and “participation in the activities of an undesirable organisation”. The decision to revoke citizenship can be made regardless of when the crime was committed, according to the report.

Moscow officials have frequently claimed that false information has been spread by Russia’s enemies as part of attempts to sow discord among the Russian people. Since the start of the Ukraine invasion on February 24, the Kremlin has tightened its grip on how the media can report on its war in order to ban content it deems unfavourable. Just a couple of weeks later, Russia’s parliament passed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally “fake” news about the military. Lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code making the spread of “fake” information an offence punishable with fines or jail terms. READ MORE: Rocked Russians have nowhere to hide as 500 pinpointed

The lower house of parliament, known as the Duma in Russian, said in a statement at the time: “If the fakes lead to serious consequences, then imprisonment of up to 15 years threatens.” The Duma outlined punishments for anyone found to have discredited the Russian Armed Forces, with stricter penalties for those who intentionally spread fake information or called for unsanctioned public action. Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said at the time: “Literally by tomorrow, this law will force punishment – and very tough punishment – on those who lied and made statements which discredited our armed forces.” Russia is encountering a disastrous time in the Ukraine war after suffering another humiliating battlefield loss when it ordered the withdrawal of 30,000 troops from Kherson. DON’T MISS

The port city of in southern Ukraine was one of the first to be captured by Russian forces after tens of thousands of troops invaded nearly nine months ago UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement: “Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them. “In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson. Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: ‘What was it all for?’ “The Russian army has suffered a huge loss of life as a result of their illegal invasion and have only achieved international isolationism and humiliation. Ukraine will press on.

“The UK and the international community will continue to support them, and while the withdrawal is welcome, no one is going to underestimate the continuing threat posed by the Russian Federation.” US National security advisor Jake Sullivan said: “It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag – and that is quite a remarkable thing. “It’s a big moment and it’s due to the incredible tenacity and skill of the Ukrainians, backed by the relentless and united support of the United States and our allies.” Defence experts have said the withdrawal from Kherson brings with it “significant reputational damage”.

