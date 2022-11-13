Rape case horror as 300 women victims every day

Speaking at the Police and Crime Commissioners’ and National Police Chiefs’ Council annual summit in Westminster on Thursday, she said: “In 94 percent of crimes, no one is charged, no one pays the price, and there is no justice.
“It is worst of all for violence against women.
“It’s estimated that 300 women will be raped today. Less than 200 will be reported. Just three or four will make it to court never mind a prison cell.
“That is truly appalling. And it has got worse.”
The amount of rapes and sexual offences hit the highest on record in the year to March 2022, with nearly 200,000 crimes recorded – a jump of 32 percent on the previous year.
It is estimated a similar amount are never reported each year.
Latest Home Office data shows just 2.9 percent of reported sexual offences and 1.3 percent of rapes result in a charge.
A huge drop from 2016 when 9.6 percent of sexual offences and 7 percent of rapes resulted in a charge or summons.
Mrs Cooper added: “We know there is some excellent work that has been done by individual forces… or the work of Avon and Somerset. But overall the system isn’t working. We will set out a major strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.”
Speaking at the same summit, Home Secretary Suella Braverman accepted the failings but said things were starting to improve.
She said: “I also want to see a major improvement in the way the whole of the criminal justice system deals with rape. It is promising that more victims of sexual offences are coming forward to report crimes to the police and that more suspects are being charged.
“But we still have a very long way to go. As a society, too often, we have failed the victims of sexual violence. That cannot continue.”
She said Operation Soteria was a Home Office-supported programme bringing together police, the CPS, and academic expertise to “transform the response to rape.”
She said Avon and Somerset, the pioneering force in Operation Soteria, has reported charge rates have tripled since the pilot, and arrests are twice as high.
