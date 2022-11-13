Redundant Facebook and Twitter workers could ‘help plug NZ skills gap’

New Zealand should “roll out the red carpet” to thousands of Facebook and Twitter staff who have been made redundant in the United States to help grow our own software industry, a government adviser says.

Bruce Jarvis, who is helping the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment develop a transformation plan for the cloud computing industry, said the laid-off tech workers could help plug a skills gap in New Zealand.

Twitter owner Elon Musk abruptly dumped about half of Twitter’s 7400 employees last week and Facebook-owner Meta announced on Thursday that it would shed about 11,000 staff, or 13% of the social media giant’s workforce, within the coming weeks.

Those redundancies are part of a much broader retrenchment in the US tech sector that has also seen many technology start-ups cut staff and implement hiring freezes in anticipation of investors closing their wallets in response to rising interest rates and recession fears.

US technology website Crunchbase has estimated that after a boom year for the US tech industry last year, employers laid off a total of more than 52,000 workers in mass redundancies between January and mid-October this year.

Many Twitter staff only found out whether they had kept or lost their jobs when they tried to log onto the company's systems.

Jarvis said “some might argue that’s a warning sign of what’s to come in New Zealand”.

But he believed the employment outlook here would be better as the country’s cloud computing sector had been “far more sustainable and only hampered by a lack of readily available talent”.

“Now that talent is being freed-up overseas, New Zealand must roll out the red carpet and welcome them to our shores,” he said.

“We’ve seen it happen before with Peter Jackson enticing the film industry to New Zealand for the Lord of the Rings franchise and we can do it again for the software-as-a-service industry.”

About 13,000 people were employed by 600 companies in the sector here, Jarvis said.

The sector grew revenues by 19% last year but staff numbers only rose by 9%, he said.

Not all the staff laid off by Meta and Twitter had technical roles, but the skills shortages New Zealand technology firms were experiencing were also broad, he said.

“One of the biggest skill shortages in New Zealand is for product managers; it’s not actually code writers.”

Facebook is laying off 11,000 workers.

Employers should approach recruitment firms to work out how to attract freed-up talent to the country, Jarvis said.

Most of the skills technology companies needed were on an immigration “green list” and the main task was to ensure overseas candidates knew about opportunities in New Zealand and that employers provided a really great experience when they brought those people into the country, he said.

Breccan McLeod-Lundy, chief executive of Wellington software firm Ackama and co-chairperson of industry body NZRise, agreed there was an opportunity.

The skills shortage was “not as dire” as it was late last year, but the market was still tight, he said.

Immigration rules meant in practice that employers would need to offer jobs to overseas tech workers while they were still abroad, rather than hope they first travelled here to look for work, he said.

Even if they didn’t hire laid-off workers, the “flow on effects of that pool of workers freeing-up will make life a lot easier for New Zealand businesses”, McLeod-Lundy predicted.

During the peak of the boom, US tech firms had been offering Kiwis the chance to work remotely for them from New Zealand, offering them less pay than they would get in the US but more than many local employers could match.

Breccan McLeod-Lundy believes NZ cloud software firms are on a surer footing.

Ackama currently employed “one or two” Americans and had employed more in the past when it was easier to sell New Zealand as a lifestyle destination, he said.

“In the middle of Covid it wasn’t very compelling to say ‘New Zealand has all these other things’, because no-one could get in and we couldn’t really offer the lifestyle once people were here in the way we once could have.

“It’s important that we get back to doing that.”

One cultural difference employers should be aware of was many Americans were “used to chief executives who said ‘everything was amazing’ right up to the point until the company is completely out of business and the tax department is at the door”.

“They can get a little bit shocked if they get a more clear Kiwi-style reality,” he said.

John-Daniel Trask, chief executive of Wellington software firm Raygun, said that in his experience being based in Seattle in the past, American staff could be less likely to question management decisions.

“Staff in New Zealand are usually a lot more comfortable speaking up about things, because there’s not as much fear, frankly.

“Americans do a very different calculation.”

Raygun chief executive John-Daniel Trask says Kiwi employers should bear in mind that US staff might be slower to speak up if they doubted decisions.

That was particularly in “at will” states, where employment could be terminated at any time for any legal reason, he said.

“That was something that was a bit of an eye-opener for me. Kiwis are quite comfortable telling me if I’m making a bad decision while Americans might not, and cheer me on.”

Trask said he hadn’t seen much slackening in the local labour market yet, but expected that could happen early next year.

“My observation is that typically, whatever happens overseas takes a while to get to New Zealand.”

The Government should be encouraged to ease immigration settings, but given many people were working remotely anyway, it could work out to employ people while they were still based overseas, he said.

Hiring from the US could grow the scale of the local tech sector, he said.

“I think we still have more demand than supply and, in these inflationary times, having a slowdown in the rapid rate of pricing of tech workers is helpful to society.”