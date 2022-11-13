“Regular” People Who Knew Celebs And The Super Rich In School Are Sharing What They Were Like

4.

“I went to a wealthy public high school in Orange County, California. When I was a sophomore, EDM artist Steve Aoki was a freshman. He chronicled his early years in the documentary I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. I was there, in the same PE class with him, when the racist incident he talked about in the film happened. Thing is, I was a nerdy kid with social anxiety, so there was no way I could stand up for (with) him. I was just thankful it wasn’t happening to me.”

“He was quiet, mostly a loner, like you’d expect from a Japanese kid in a mostly white, wealthy school in the early ’90s. He did the skater thing for a while, played on the football team for a while, and dyed his hair blonde. None of us knew his dad had founded Benihana. Someone started a rumor about it, but Wikipedia was almost 10 years away at that point. I wish I’d had the maturity and strength of character to invite him into our friend group.”

—47, California