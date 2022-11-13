Categories
Life Style

Rishi Sunak’s wife channels Beatrice at Remembrance Day event


Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy joined several polticial figures to commemorate British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicepeople in both World Wars and later conflicts. She stunned in all-black, plus a Princess Beatrice-style handband.

Akshata looked timelessly chic yet respectful as she stepped out to pay her respects at the ceremony.

Like Kate Middleton and Queen Camillla, she wore a modest black coat.

This had buttons all down the front which appear to be gold.

She accessorised with a red and metal poppy pin, and a statement black headband.

More to follow…



