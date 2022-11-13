Rocked Russians have nowhere to hide as 500 pinpointed

Ukrainian forces have devastated a Russian base housing 500 soldiers in Kherson Oblast, according to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces. The strikes come amid reports of fierce fighting to the east of the country in the Donetsk region as well as Russian bombardments of Ukrainian positions.

“It has been confirmed that the Defence Forces hit a concentration area of ​​the occupiers in the Kherson Oblast. In the area of ​​the settlement of Dnipryany, a high-precision strike was carried out on a building where up to 500 occupants were located. According to its results, two trucks of dead invaders were taken to Tavriysk,” the General Staff said in a Facebook post.

It claimed that 56 more seriously wounded Russian soldiers were taken to hospital, of which 14 more died shortly after.

It’s a sign that despite Russian forces pulling back to the east bank of the Dnipro River, both sides are likely to continue to shell each other from across the waterway.

Across the frontlines, Russian forces struck Ukrainian positions. They launched more than 40 MLRS attacks, 16 airstrikes and four missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv and Donetsk over the last 24 hours, according to the General Staff.

In Donetsk in the east, the battling forces appear to have launched localised offensives.

