Ronaldo’s damning four-word verdict on the extent of Man Utd failure

Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Manchester United for making ‘zero progress’ since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. The Red Devils have endured a sticky nine years since the iconic manager left Old Trafford, and Ronaldo believes aspects ‘inside’ the club have stalled their development.

Ronaldo has appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ and slammed different corners of United, including Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Wayne Rooney. And he also aimed fire at the club’s lack of development since Ferguson was replaced by David Moyes almost a decade ago.

He sighed before stating: “The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, and even some technology. Even the chefs, who I appreciate. Lovely people. I thought I would see new technology and infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20,21,23.

“I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don’t help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal. A club with this dimension should be top of the tree, in my opinion, and they are not, unfortunately.”

JUST IN: Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Erik ten Hag of forcing him out of Man Utd