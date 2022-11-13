Sergio Perez enraged with six-word response to Verstappen’s disregard

Perez was credited in playing a key role in helping Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year after holding Hamilton up in the latter stages of the race. But Martin Brundle believes Verstappen’s frustrations stem from this year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Perez crashed during qualifying, which saw Verstappen unable to make another run for pole and the Dutchman accused his team-mate of foul play. “It is irritating and a pity of course that the one who put it in the wall was my teammate,” he said.

“But in the end, you don’t get a penalty for that. So if you know you have a good first run, then you can think: ‘ah well, you know what, I’ll park it and tactically send it into the wall.’ You could do that.”