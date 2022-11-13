Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley

Shania Twain rose to international fame in the 1990s, becoming a music superstar able to blend together elements of country, pop, and rock seamlessly. While she never expected or set out to become a legend, she did look up to legendary musicians throughout her life, including The Beatles and Elvis Presley — so much so that when she got her own record deal, she pictured her career looking more like theirs.

The early days of Shania Twain’s career

Shania Twain got her start as a professional musician performing at a local ski resort in Canada in the late 1980s. She eventually moved to Nashville and secured a recording contract, and got to work on her self-titled debut album.

Shania Twain was released in 1993, fronted by the singles “What Made You Say That” and “Dance With the Once That Brought You.” Twain, however, had very little creative control of the album, only co-writing one song on the project and singing songs that were given to her by music industry brass.

There’s not really that much of my creative input in the album at all, other than maybe just the way I sang things or the way I phrase things, that sort of thing in the studio. But even that didn’t leave me any room, because they were three-hour sessions. I mean, what could I do in three-hour sessions?” she recounted in her 2022 Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.

“I had no room to experiment,” she added. “I had no room to grow into the project.”