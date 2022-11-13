Categories
Business

Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley

Shania Twain rose to international fame in the 1990s, becoming a music superstar able to blend together elements of country, pop, and rock seamlessly. While she never expected or set out to become a legend, she did look up to legendary musicians throughout her life, including The Beatles and Elvis Presley — so much so that when she got her own record deal, she pictured her career looking more like theirs.

Shania Twain, who thought of music-making like Elvis Presley and The Beatles, wearing a black vest and red top
Shania Twain | Mick Hutson/Redferns

The early days of Shania Twain’s career

Shania Twain got her start as a professional musician performing at a local ski resort in Canada in the late 1980s. She eventually moved to Nashville and secured a recording contract, and got to work on her self-titled debut album.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: