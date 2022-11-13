Shows Like Yellowstone to Watch Right Now – IGN

Cable TV’s number one show returns on November 13 as creator Taylor Sheridan’s murder-filled Western Yellowstone circles its wagons back for a fifth season. Starring Oscar-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a cattle ranching dynasty, Yellowstone is rife with violent intrigue and cunning twists as the Duttons scrape and claw (and kill) to fend off those who want to claim their vast swaths of Montana land.

Yellowstone’s cup truly runneth over as not only is there already a spinoff prequel series to watch, 1883, but there’s another spinoff prequel series on the way, 1923, debuting in December. But if that isn’t enough to quench your thirst for this type of drama, then we’ve got some righteous recommendations for you. Here are some shows to check out if you’re a Yellowstone stan.

Shows Like Yellowstone to Watch

1883

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Paramount+ add-ons, DirectTV

The first Yellowstone-like show is a rather obvious one: the prequel spinoff story 1883 starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. It’s a 10-episode miniseries all about how the Dutton family came to own the land that would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. Following the Civil War, the Duttons (McGraw and Hill) leave Tennessee and journey to Fort Worth, Texas, joining a European immigrant wagon train undertaking the arduous journey west.

Longmire

Where to Watch: Netflix, Peacock, or buyable on Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play

Set in Wyoming, Longmire is a six-season drama — a case-of-the-week series with a larger running story throughout — starring Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire, a sheriff caught up in local, dangerous intrigue involving land developers and a neighboring Cheyenne reservation. Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Cassidy Freeman co-star. Starting as an A&E series, the show was canceled after Season 3 but then picked up by Netflix for the next three seasons.

Deadwood

Where to Watch: HBO Max, or buyable on Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and more

David Milch’s acclaimed premium cable Western Deadwood — which returned with a series finale movie in 2019 (also available on HBO Max) — stars Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane as real-life Deadwood, South Dakota residents Seth Bullock and Al Swearengen, town rivals on opposite sides of the law. The role of swear word-obsessed Saloon owner Swearengen would boost McShane’s career and the series itself, which tracks Deadwood’s growth from camp to town in the 1870s. This is one of the best of HBO’s best.

Mayor of Kingstown

Where to Watch: Paramount+, or buyable on Amazon and Vudu

If you’re on a Taylor Sheridan kick — managing to also catch his movies Hell or High Water and Wind River — then you won’t want to miss Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest. As one of the two non-Westerns on this list, Mayor of Kingstown is still a grim family drama, tracking the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The show’s second season premieres in January, 2023.

The Son

Where to Watch: Hulu (2 seasons), Tubi (1 season), or buyable on Amazon and Vudu

Based on the 2013 novel by Philipp Meyer, The Son stars Pierce Brosnan as cattle baron turned oilman Eli McCullough, who struggles to maintain his business empire as he looks to pass it on to his sons and grandchildren. As a boy, McCullough was raised as an adopted son by Comanches and the series splits its story between the past (Jacob Lofland plays young Eli) and the present. Both 10-episode seasons are available on Hulu.

Hatfields & McCoys

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Looking for more Kevin Costner Westerns? There are some pretty famous ones to choose from on the movie front, considering Dances With Wolves, Silverado, Wyatt Earp, and Open Range. But on the TV side of things make sure you catch the Hatfields & McCoys three-part miniseries, which also stars the late Bill Paxton. It’s a vivid and violent spectacle that showcases American folklore’s most famous family feud. Tom Berenger, Powers Boothe, and Mare Winningham also star.

Where to Watch: Hulu, or buyable on Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and more

Timothy Olyphant, who’s already appeared on this list as a lead on Deadwood, helped perfect the modern Western as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, the embodiment of denim-clad swagger, over the course of six seasons on the Elmore Leonard-based Justified. As Raylan attempts to balance his law enforcement job with his Appalachian past, both quips and bullets fly, delivering one of last decade’s best TV dramas. Walton Goggins, whose character was originally meant to be killed off in the pilot, also shined on the show as the captivating crook Boyd Crowder. A sequel miniseries, Justified: City Primeval, is also on the way.

Succession

Where to Watch: HBO Max, DirecTV, or buyable on Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and more

In the mood for another cutthroat family drama? Look no further than HBO’s merciless Succession, which features a much meaner and devilish family than the Duttons (though far fewer murders, as it turns out). The trials and tribulations of the billionaire Roy dynasty are on full, ferocious display as the children of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) take turns trying to topple their old man and take the reins of his global media empire. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, and Nicholas Braun co-star.

1923

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

An honorable mention here, since the show hasn’t premiered yet, is the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-headlined Yellowstone prequel series 1923, which debuts December 18 on Paramount+. Ford and Mirren play the patriarch and matriarch of the ’20s generation of the Duttons, during a time of various hardships including Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Robert Patrick, and Timothy Dalton also star.

What are your favorite shows that are like Yellowstone? Let’s discuss in the comments!