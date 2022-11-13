Skyrim mod bringing Nvidia DLSS support to Bethesda RPG

Want Bethesda RPG game Skyrim to look even better? Well a Skyrim mod that adds Nvidia DLSS and other upscaling options to the ageing open-world game is being worked on, with support even coming for the VR version of the game down the line as well. A YouTuber has also shown off the improvements in a video, so you can get a look at what will be changed about Tamriel.

Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is an AI upscaling tool developed by Nvidia for its own series of graphics cards, which have the game run at higher resolutions than typically allowed, leading to a cleaner looking game overall.

The Skyrim mod will also support FSR2 and XeSS – the super sampling for AMD and Intel graphics cards respectively – so if you don’t happen to have an Nvidia GPU, you can still reap the benefits of Super Sampling.

You can check out YouTuber Mern’s video where they talked to the people behind the Skyrim mod adding Nvidia DLSS support below.

This is possible as Bethesda has left dynamic resolution code in the base game of Skyrim, so modders can access it and use it to add things like DLSS to the fantasy game. Mern also notes that a similar method could be used for DLSS in Fallout 4, if the same type of code is there to be found.

The Skyrim mod adding DLSS and other upscaling methods from modder PureDark can be found on GitHub. It’ll work for Special Edition and Anniversary Edition, with VR support being worked on too. If you watch Mern’s video and check out the GitHub itself, you’ll find everything you need to know about getting this Skyrim mod to work.

If you want more from the land of Tamriel, we’ve got a list of the 100 best Skyrim mods you need to download, like a Saints and Seducers overhaul that adds more hours of quests and dialogue to the creation club content. Alternatively there’s an incredibly popular Skyrim mod for roads that overhauls every single one in the entire game.