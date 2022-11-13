Categories
Automotive

‘Small adjustments’ can help drivers avoid E10 fuel economy issues


Many modern vehicles will have stop-start technology, allowing the driver to automatically reduce the time they spend with an idling engine, if used correctly.

Speeding can also increase their fuel consumption, and of course, be dangerous to drivers and other road users.

By keeping to the speed limits and using the cruise control feature to maintain a steady speed.

It is recommended for motorists to set their cruise control a few miles below the actual speed limit in case the odometer is slightly off.



Source link

Avatar

By Felix Reeves

Felix Reeves writes all things motoring for the Cars section. He recently completed his BA in Journalism at the University of Kent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: