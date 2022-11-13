Some new faces join the SAS Rogue Heroes episode 3 cast

SAS Rogue Heroes has been airing on BBC One and the historical drama was inspired by shocking real events. David Stirling (played by Connor Swindells) has been training his team for months ahead of their first secret mission, but it does not go as planned. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast.

Who is in SAS Rogue Heroes episode 3?

The latest episode sees the return of the main cast including Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne and Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes.

Spy Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella) continues to work with Dudley Wrangel Clarke (Dominic West) as she develops an interest in David.

The SAS crew including Eoin McGonigal (Donal Finn) and Johnny Cooper (Jacob McCarthy) are back to take on their first mission.

There are some new faces joining the cast as guest stars in episode three, and they are as follows:

