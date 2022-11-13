Some new faces join the SAS Rogue Heroes episode 3 cast

SAS Rogue Heroes has been airing on BBC One and the historical drama was inspired by shocking real events. David Stirling (played by Connor Swindells) has been training his team for months ahead of their first secret mission, but it does not go as planned. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast.
Who is in SAS Rogue Heroes episode 3?
The latest episode sees the return of the main cast including Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne and Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes.
Spy Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella) continues to work with Dudley Wrangel Clarke (Dominic West) as she develops an interest in David.
The SAS crew including Eoin McGonigal (Donal Finn) and Johnny Cooper (Jacob McCarthy) are back to take on their first mission.
There are some new faces joining the cast as guest stars in episode three, and they are as follows:
Mike Sadler – Tom Glynn-Carney
Mike Sadler swoops in to save the SAS team after they are separated following their first mission, which ended badly.
The driver acts as the desert navigator for the SAS and he finds a place of refuge for the regiment.
The real-life hero is the last surviving member of the original SAS squad, and he provided plenty of insight ahead of the show’s release.
In the series, he is played by Tom Glynn-Carney, a 27-year-old English actor and singer.
He starred in the film Dunkirk, and is known for his roles in Tolkien, The King and House of the Dragon.
Following his latest House of the Dragon role, he said on Instagram: “Thank you to all who have shown their support. We’re all thrilled with the response to season one. Hang in there and we’ll see you for two.”
The episode three cast includes Reg Seekings (Theo Barklem-Biggs), Bill Fraser (Stuart Campbell), Pat Riley (Jacob Ifan) and Johnny Cooper (Jacob McCarthy).
Dave Kershaw (Bobby Schofield) is back along with Jim Almonds (Corin Silva), Lt Gen Ritchie (Michael Shaeffer) and Peter Mitcham (Nicholas Nunn).
Speaking about his love for the series, David star Connor said: “As the show goes on and the arcs continue there’s a real degrading process that happens with all of them physically and mentally.
“They all become these desert pirates who live off the land and learn to read it very well. That’s shown in the make-up and the wonderful costumes that we have.
“I feel very lucky that I was able to work with such an amazing team who provided support and it was great to have people so good at their jobs who really took pride and care into everything that they did.
“Everyone was really passionate about this job and it really showed, and wow did we need it when we were out there in that heat. There was a real kind of morale felt between everyone.”
SAS Rogue Heroes airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.
