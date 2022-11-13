Categories
‘Something we have to do’: Cape Coral salon owner raises money for veterans impacted by Ian


CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Every day, 22 veterans die by suicide. To get that number to zero a Cape Coral salon owner is giving back to veterans in need.

For the past three years on Veterans Day, Bob King, the salon owner of Somewhere on 47th Terrace, hosts an event to give back.

“To me, veterans are everything,” King said. “I served in the Marine Corps back in the early 90s.”

He’s been a stylist for 27 years, and quickly realized his fellow brother and sisters need help. That’s why for 22 hours straight, he has a cut-a-thon. For $25, community members could come in for a haircut and all the proceeds go back to veterans.

Despite Hurricane Ian, King said it’s something he had to do.

“Any veteran that needs help with Hurricane Ian recovery, we’re going to make sure that we do as much as we can,” he explained.

At the end of the event on Saturday, King’s salon raised $5,000. He’s working with the local VA to give it to veterans.

“The support system is here and if any of the veterans need anything, our front door is always open,” King said.

If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can purchase a $25 shirt at the salon. Those proceeds are also going to veterans.



