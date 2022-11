Sophie’s contained a cluster of tiny diamonds on the stud, and a string of the same diamonds ending with the pearl drop.

The late Queen was known for her love of pearl jewellery, rarely being spotted without two key accessories.

Elizabeth II’s three-strand pearl necklace and single pearl studs became almost synonymous with the monarch.

As for other accessories, Sophie wore an understated fascinator with no frills or fancy, but rather a small decoration on just one side.