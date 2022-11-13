SpaceX just bought a big ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. Michael Gonzalez | Getty Images

Elon Musk’s aerospace business SpaceX has ordered one of the larger advertising packages available from Twitter, the social media business he just acquired in a $44 billion deal and where he is now serving as CEO. The campaign will promote the SpaceX-owned and -operated satellite internet service called Starlink on Twitter in Spain and Australia, according to internal records from the social media business viewed by CNBC. The ad campaign SpaceX is buying to promote Starlink is called a Twitter “takeover.” When a company buys one of these packages, they typically spend upwards of $250,000 to put their brand on top of the main Twitter timeline for a full day, according to one current and one former Twitter employee who asked to remain unnamed because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the company. Users should see Starlink brand messaging for the first three times that they open the Twitter app on the day or days of the planned takeover campaign in Australia and in Spain. The campaign, which was purchased in the last week, was slated to run in coming days first in Australia then in Spain. SpaceX has not typically purchased large advertising packages from Twitter, the current and former employees said. Starlink employs a constellation of satellites that beam internet down to paying subscribers who also need to obtain terminals from SpaceX to access it. SpaceX developed Starlink with the goal of providing high-speed internet connectivity to people in locations poorly served, or not served at all, by cable or fiber-optic infrastructure.

Pressure on Twitter ad sales

Musk is also the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla , in addition to his responsibilities at SpaceX and Twitter. He has famously boasted that his car company spends no money on traditional advertising like print, radio, television and display ads online. Instead, Tesla garners headlines from fan blogs, news sites, and creates buzz through motor clubs, fan or shareholder events and social media engagement. Musk now finds himself in the position of needing to sell online advertising as the “Chief Twit,” or more formally CEO, of Twitter which remains a major, international social media platform. Twitter boasted around 237.8 million monetizable daily active users before Musk’s contentious take-private deal. Musk is on a mission to generate at least half of Twitter’s revenue from subscribers, not just advertising. One campaign, even a big one like a “takeover,” is not enough to make up for multiple advertisers who have paused spending on Twitter recently, or fled the platform during Musk’s rocky takeover. Companies including General Motors, Audi, Volkswagen, General Mills, Pfizer, United Airlines and others have paused their ad spending on Twitter for the time being, responding in part to an onslaught of hate speech and misinformation on the platform. Advertising giant Interpublic Group recommended that clients of its agencies do the same. Twitter previously derived around 90% of its revenue from advertising.