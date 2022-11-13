Stacey Dooley ‘isn’t desperate’ to marry Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley, 35, is expecting her first baby with Kevin Clifton, 40, and is believed to be due in February. The couple got together following her split from Sam Tucknott after winning Strictly Come Dancing four years ago.

Back in August, she announced she was pregnant and gave fans a glimpse of her blossoming bump.

Earlier this year, Stacey said she wasn’t in a rush to marry Kevin despite previous engagement rumours.

She spilled: “People ask me this in every single interview I do.

“I’m not desperate to get married but if I am, you will be the first to know.

