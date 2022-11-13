Stacey Solomon says Matt Hancock’s jungle stint is ‘kick in the teeth’

Meanwhile, Daily Star columnist Nicola McLean said that she was infuriated that Charlene White – one of Stacey’s co-stars on Loose Women – failed to grill the former Health Secretary in the jungle.

Stating that she was “surprised” and “disappointed” that Charlene hadn’t gone for the jugular, she exclaimed: “I would have said: ‘You ruined our lives for two years while you were having an affair and not social distancing.’

“Like what the f***, why are you here? You should not be monetising over what you put the country, your wife, and your kids through.”

Matt’s team has said that he plans to use his time in the jungle to raise awareness about his dyslexia campaign.