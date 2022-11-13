State pension blow as expert warn ‘it’s a benefit not a right’

For years, many pensioners have reacted with fury to government claims that the state pension is a benefit. They believe it is theirs by right, having contributed for years. It isn’t, a top pensions expert has insisted.

Older people who take pride in never have any claimed state benefits during their working lifetime don’t like the idea of being given one when they retire.

Especially since most will have made decades of qualified National Insurance (NI) contributions towards their state pension during their working lifetime.

How much we all get at retirement depends on how many NI contributions we have made.

So to get the maximum new state pension, paid to those who retired from April 6, 2016, men and women need to make 35 years of contributions.

Those who paid in for fewer years will get less.

Men who retired before April 6, 2010 on the old state pension had to make a massive 44 years of NI contributions. Women had to pay in for 39 years (later cut to 30 for both).

They understandably believe they have rights, in the same way as if they had paid into a workplace or personal pension.

Yet that isn’t the case.

READ MORE: Pensioners are coming to me in tears over threat to triple lock