Stranger Things 5 premiere date: How long will Netflix wait?

It should be pretty clear to everyone out there that Stranger Things 5 is going to be one of the most-anticipated shows on Netflix, no matter when it premieres. Do we think that viewers will be patient for however long the hiatus lasts? Absolutely, but that won’t make anything about this process altogether easy.

The streaming service is eventually going to face a dilemma when it comes to the final season of the show, though it is not one they face right away. How patient are they going to be when it comes to launching the upcoming episodes?

The reason this matters is fairly simple: Filming for season 5 won’t begin until at some point next year, and when you consider the size, scope, and budget of this production, it won’t be done for a considerable span of time. That is without even getting into the next order of business, which is the editing and post-production phase. That will take a long time, as well, which will lead to Netflix figuring out if they want to split the remaining episodes up.

From the outside looking in, we tend to thing that the streaming service is going to get a little impatient when it comes to airing the remaining episodes. Also, it is more lucrative for them financially to split them into separate months and keep people subscribed. It feels inevitable that we’re going to see some sort of divide in here, but this is squarely their decision.

If we do see the episodes split, that at the very least raises the odds that we’ll get the first part of the season at some point in 2024.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.




