Strictly ‘favouritism’ row erupts as judges slammed over elimination

Since the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing began, the judges have come under fire over some of their scores and feedback. Some viewers believe head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, have “favourites” in the BBC competition.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, dance professor Dr Jill Rose Jacobs said that while she agreed with the judges’ scoring, she believes they have “favourite” dancers.

On behalf of Heart Bingo, the expert explained: “Overall, I do feel that the judges do get it right and score correctly.

“However, favouritism also has a part in the competition and viewers are picking up on this.

“Ellie’s scores for her Rumba performance this past Saturday evening varied from three to seven.

