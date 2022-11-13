Strictly ‘fix’ row erupts as fans rage over Tony Adams exit

On Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were back to share the latest results. The pair announced that Tyler West and Dianne Buswell were the first couple to face the dance-off, before confirming Tony and Katya Jones had landed in the bottom two.

However, towards the end of the show, Tess explained to viewers that there would be no dance-off because Tony decided to withdraw from the competition.

This meant Tyler and Dianne would sail straight through to next weekend’s show in Blackpool.

Tess explained to viewers: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance-off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

“This means there will be no dance-off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

