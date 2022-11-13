Strictly ‘fix’ row erupts as fans rage over Tony Adams exit

On Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were back to share the latest results. The pair announced that Tyler West and Dianne Buswell were the first couple to face the dance-off, before confirming Tony and Katya Jones had landed in the bottom two.
However, towards the end of the show, Tess explained to viewers that there would be no dance-off because Tony decided to withdraw from the competition.
This meant Tyler and Dianne would sail straight through to next weekend’s show in Blackpool.
Tess explained to viewers: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance-off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.
“This means there will be no dance-off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”
You have come here with a message, you led by example, put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything.
“And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you.”
Following his departure, fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with many branding the exit a “fix”.
Linda Morgan wrote: “Tony Adams ‘got injured’ so that’s the people’s choice up the spout. Whole thing’s a fix. #Strictly.”
“Gutted about Tony Adams. If Hamza goes, I’ll riot,” Christopher joked.
Others were sad to see Tony leave, with Sally tweeting: “Disappointed to see Tony bow out of #Strictly – may not have been technically gifted in dancing but gave it his all and very entertaining.”
Chris tweeted: “Tony gone from #Strictly Arsenal Twitter you failed or there was a fix?” (sic)
While user @__wetpaint__added: “Tony Adams in the dance-off biggest fix in reality TV shows!!!
Jamie went on to fume: “Tony Adams eliminated from Strictly!! I’m calling fix! #Strictly.”
Luke raged: “There’s no way Tony got fewest votes. I think it’s a BBC fix. #Strictly.”
The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Blackpool Tower next Saturday at 7.45pm.
