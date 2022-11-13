Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse in cryptic post amid warning from ex’s lawyer

Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse, 41, took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share a vague message about not being “sucked into negativity” and thanking her fans for “standing up” for her. The dancer’s post comes amid reports that her ex-husband, Timo Kulczak, 45, could take legal action over her new autobiography, Finding My Own Rhythm.

She said: “Ps I used to protect and defend myself the first years on strictly but there’s motsivation community out there.

Five minutes later, Motsi added a follow-up message in which she cryptically thanked her fans for their support.

“I left the studio feeling so thankful for every experience in life that has brought me to where I am today, I lean towards the light and love. Happy Sunday you cannot fake energy!”

Sharing a photograph of her outfit from Saturday night’s instalment of the BBC dance show, Motsi penned: “When magic moments like last night happen, I often reflect and say thank you universe.

“Thank you guys for the taking the time to stand up for me, please don’t be sucked into by negativity!! When they go low, we go high.” (sic)

Shortly after Strictly concluded last night, an interview with Timo was published in which he denied her claims that he was “controlling” during their marriage.

In her autobiography, she claims Timo ignored her desire to become a mother, chose what she ate, took charge of her money and refused to break up with her.