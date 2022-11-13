Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news

In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, and other sports news

While some of the fall sports are nearing the end of their season, we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

———

No. 1 Florida State (14-2-3) defeated Florida Gulf Coast (12-6-2) by a 3-0 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. The Seminoles will now advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Game Recap

Florida Gulf Coast came out early with high pressure against Florida State. The Seminoles reacted well to the pressure

—

After securing the ACC championship title on Sunday, with revenge wins over Notre Dame and North Carolina, Florida State soccer is a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Head coach Brian Pensky is looking to secure his first national championship at FSU, as well as the programs second straight title win

—

No. 5 Florida State (13-2-3) defeated No. 2 North Carolina (15-4-1) by a 2-1 score today in Cary, NC to capture yet another ACC Tournament crown.

Game Recap

North Carolina opened the scoring in the 23rd minute

———

The 2023 class marks the first class that Brooke Wyckoff will bring in as head coach. While this class doesn’t feature the multiple five-stars or McDonald’s All-Americans that were found on former coach Sue Semrau’s best classes, this is an interesting class and if everything comes together it could be a good one that addresses more than one critical need.

Let’s meet the class and then discuss how these new players will fit in the program going forward…..{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Florida State finished last season with a 17-14 record (10-8 ACC) before falling to Missouri State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. Long time head coach Sue Semrau announced her retirement shortly after the season. Soon after former associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff was promoted to head coach

—

Latson Drops 34 in Win at Kent State

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson proved to be unstoppable again, piling up 34 points to lead Florida State Women’s Basketball in a hard-fought road win at Kent State, 80-71, on Thursday night at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio.

It was the most points by an FSU player since Morgan Jones had 36 in double overtime vs. Clemson on Jan. 21, 2021. Latson went 13-of-24 from the field and nailed four 3-point field goals in the comeback win for the Seminoles, who clawed back from an 11-point deficit.

Big plays were made down the stretch by Taylor O’Brien and Sara Bejedi. O’Brien’s 3-point field goal gave FSU a late two possession lead at 70-64, and Bejedi helped ice the game away with free throws toward the end of the game while taking a commanding presence with the ball in her hands.

FSU out-scored Kent State 21-9 in a defensive-dominated fourth quarter, holding the Golden Flashes (0-1) scoreless through much of the frame. O’Brien finished with 11 points and Bejedi added 12 for the Seminoles (2-0).

Latson dropped 12 more points in the third quarter as FSU let Kent State get out to a run early but clawed back to make it a 62-59 deficit through three. She fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, but her teammates prevailed and put the game away.

FSU held a 39-38 lead at halftime, aided by a key 11-2 run that included two 3-point field goals by Bejedi and consistent stops on the defensive end. Latson had 17 of FSU’s 39 points at the break as the Seminoles out-scored Kent State 22-1 in points off turnovers. Kent State responded right before the end of the half with an 8-0 run of its own, as Lindsey Thall led the Golden Flashes with 12 points at the break.

Some early foul trouble hurt the Seminoles in the first quarter, as they were whistled for seven fouls and trailed 18-17. Latson scored eight of FSU’s 17 points early, getting to the basket at will. Mariana Valenzuela played big minutes off the bench with five points in the opening frame, including a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Florida State returns home for a Sunday matchup against Georgia State at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

BOX SCORE

—

Noles Pile Up 113 Points in Season-Opening Win

Florida State Women’s Basketball got off to a soaring start in regular-season play on Monday, toppling Bethune-Cookman, 113-50, on Education Day at a loud and entertained Donald L. Tucker Center.

Five Seminoles recorded double-figure point totals in the victory, including freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson (28), sophomore forward Makayla Timpson (23), graduate guard Taylor O’Brien (19), redshirt senior forward Erin Howard (15) and senior guard Sara Bejedi (14).

Florida State’s 113 points scored are its second-most in program history, only surpassed by their 114 scored vs. Stetson on Feb. 6, 1991. It is FSU’s most points ever in a season opener.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 29-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. FSU generated 22 fast-break points and out-scored the Wildcats (0-1) 38-10 in points off turnovers.

Timpson’s 23 points marked a career high, far surpassing the 13 she scored in her freshman season vs. Wake Forest.

“My performance today was pretty good,” Timpson said. “I could have finished better around the rim, but just playing hard and being confident in my teammates, who were able to get me the ball and trusted me with it.”

Timpson added 12 rebounds for her first double-double, while Howard hauled in 16 off the glass for another double-double performance. FSU collected 67 rebounds compared to Bethune-Cookman’s 32.

Bejedi added six assists for the Seminoles, as FSU assisted on nearly half its makes with 19 total in 41 field goals made. The Seminoles shot 48 percent from the floor and held the Wildcats to just 26 percent shooting.

With its aggressive offense, the Seminoles went to the line 30 times and knocked down 25 attempts. Bejedi went 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, while Timpson went 7-of-10 and Latson went 7-of-8.

BCU was led by the scoring of guard O’Mariyah Tucker, who had 11 points.

BOX SCORE

———

Noles Squeak By Notre Dame in Five Sets

The Florida State volleyball team (17-9, 9-6) picked up a big win to continue its path to the NCAA Tournament with a five-set victory (25-18, 16-25. 25-16, 14-25, 15-10) over Notre Dame (9-16, 4-11) Friday night.

The match was back and forth as each team had its runs of dominance throughout the marathon match. The Seminoles came out firing in set one led by four early kills from Khori Louis. The Noles used a 5-1 run to create some separation from the Fighting Irish with a 15-11 lead. The Noles would continue to increase its lead and ultimately scored the final four points to take the first match.

Notre Dame dominated the second set, leading start to finish to tie the match up after a 25-16 victory.

The Noles showed glimpses of dominance once again in set three. With the set tied at eight, the Noles used a 7-1 run to pull away from the Fighting Irish, and they never looked back on their way to a third set victory.

Notre Dame was not going away as they recapture the momentum in a dominating fourth set to force the match into a winner-take-all fifth set.

The two teams traded points back and forth in the crucial fifth set. The two teams were tied at 10, but the Seminoles rattled off five-straight points to escape with a victory.

Audrey Koenig and Emma Clothier led the show for the Seminoles with 13 kills and 11 kills, respectively. Emily Ryan had 11 total blocks, and Skye Ekes was a nice spark off the bench with eight kills.

The Seminoles will not have another match until Nov. 18 when they take on North Carolina in the last regular season match at Tully Gym this season. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.

—

Head Coach Chris Poole Adds Three Signees to 2023 Class

Head volleyball coach Chris Poole announced three signees to his 2023 class on Wednesday. Kennedy Phelan, Madeline Snider and Kyleene Filimaua each put the pen to the paper on Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited about this class. To compliment our recent recruits, we were trying to fill very specific positions on the court and gain additional depth for the future. This is a competitive group. They all play with a lot of intensity, and they hate to lose. No doubt that our practices will benefit with the competition on the court,” Poole said.

Kyleene Filimaua – Outside Hitter – Bothell, Wash. – North Creek High School

Filimaua played four years of varsity at North Creek High School and was captain of her team for three years. For high school, her awards reached further than her athletic ability, earning Most Inspirational, Team MVP, and Coaches Award. She earned a two-time KingCo MVP title, made KingCo League First Team twice, and was a two-time KingCo League Champion. Her athletic accomplishments also include the Seattle Times All-Area Team, All-State First Team, WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) Athlete of the Week for Washington, AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Athlete of the Week, and Prep Top 150.

For USA Volleyball, Filimaua earned a bronze medal in the Indoor USAV HP Program ages 9-17 at HP Championships in the Youth Division as a select A1 Team. She made Emerald City Classic First Team and qualified each year for Nationals. Her beach volleyball career included a bronze medal in the USAV High Performance Program at HP zonal Championship. She was awarded the Dakine Elite Team Award and was two-time MVP, AVP Sammamish Champion. Filimaua’s junior career recognized her as a three-time winner of the Junior Volleyball Association Best of the Beach.

On top of competitive beach volleyball and volleyball, Filimaua played four-year varsity basketball, varsity rowing, and varsity track. In basketball, she was captain of her team for three years and captain of her rowing team for one of her two years played. She impressed in track; being named KingCo League Champion, placing third in KingCo Shootout, fourth in KingCo High Jump, and fifth in KingCo Discus.

Off the court, Filimaua is a part of the National Honor Society, named Rotary Student-Athlete of the Month, and Prep Volleyball Academic All-American. She plans to major in Sports Medicine or Marine Biology at Florida State. Filimaua is the daughter to Robyn Filimaua who attended Sweet Briar College and played volleyball, basketball, swimming, and softball. She is sibling to Jourdin Filimaua.

“Kyleene committed early before the NCAA rule change her freshman year. Ky has been on both the indoor and beach USA National team programs growing up and has exceptional all around skills. She will primarily be an outside hitter that can play full rotation and help both on the back row in passing and attacking as well as being a physical player on the front row. She hits a heavy ball, but also has great instincts and ball control. Ky is a great competitor and will raise the level of intensity in our gym.” – Chris Poole

Kennedy Phelan – Setter – Fayetteville, Ark. – Fayetteville High School

Phelan comes to Florida State as one of the top high school setters in the country. Phelan is rated a five-star recruit by vballrecruiter.com and was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. Phelan was named an Under Armor High School All-American and will be competing in the Under Armor All-American Game on January 2 in Orlando, Fla. Phelan has helped Fayetteville High School to three-consecutive state championships and is a four-time all-state selection. Phelan was also named the state tournament MVP twice. She holds the school record for both aces (288) and assists (3,792) at Fayetteville High School. Phelan plans to major in art education at FSU.

Phelan comes from an impressive family full of collegiate athletes. Her mom, Jessica, played volleyball for the Arkansas Razorbacks under Head Coach Chris Poole and was an AVCA All-American for the Razorbacks. She was also named a Southeastern Conference Women’s Legend and coached Kennedy all four years at Fayetteville High School. Kennedy’s father, Darin, played tennis at the University of Arkansas and became an assistant coach at the school for seven years before he became the head tennis coach at Fayetteville High School. Her brother, Tyler, currently runs cross country at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

“I’ve known Kenna her whole life. Kenna’s mom, Jessica, was my first AVCA All-American back in 1997 and led our Arkansas Razorback team to a 3-0 sweep over Florida for the SEC Tournament Championship that season. Kenna’s dad was a star tennis player and later an assistant tennis coach at Arkansas as well. Kenna has been raised to compete and to play with no fear. She has set, passed and hit growing up, but her primary role as an older player has been in the setter position. Kenna will also play for the FSU Beach team. There are great players and there are players that make everyone around them better. Kenna is both.” – Chris Poole

Madeline Snider – Right Side – Land O Lakes, Fla. – Sunlake High School

Snider was recognized for her exceptional play with a spot on the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Phenom List and the Prep Volleyball Top 150 List. She was also a part of the distinguished NTDP (National Team Development Program) which emphasizes the health, well-being, and overall development of each individual volleyball player. The ambidextrous athlete averaged more than 260 kills each of the 2019-21 seasons at Bishop McLaughlin, while simultaneously leading her team to the playoffs in every corresponding season. Her transfer to Sunlake High School has already been deemed impressive, allotting for 221 kills in 56 sets played.

Snider will be graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2023 with a 4.35 GPA. On top of an immaculate GPA, her academic achievements include being a part of the Spanish, Art, English, and National Honor societies. She plans to major in Biomedical Sciences. Snider is daughter to Geesche and Robert Snider, and sibling to Amelia Snider.

“Maddie is a 6’4″ left-handed player. The tallest left-handed player that I have had in my career. She has played every position on the front row but will primarily be a right-side attacker for our program. Maddie has also always been a full-rotation passer for her teams so is very comfortable with her ball control. Maddie has played at a high level and is a very physical player. Maddie has followed our program since a young player, and we knew immediately that she was a winner both on and off the court. We are fortunate that Maddie is graduating early and will be at FSU in January 2023.” – Chris Poole

———

Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought in another talented recruiting class for 2023. This group of high school seniors will step on campus next fall, looking forward to another great season in the Garnet and Gold.

Kennedy Harp – Outfield

Ranked #11 overall by

—

The final installation of our class previews for Florida State softball are upon us. After previewing all other players heading into 2023, we now move on to the new kids in town, the freshman. Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought yet another talented group of players on campus to compete in the ACC and for a national title

—

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class.

—

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup. While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times

—

Lonni Alameda Announces 2023 Softball Recruiting Class

Florida State softball Head Coach Lonni Alameda is excited to announce the Seminoles 2023 recruiting class. Joining Florida State as freshmen for the 2023 season are Jaysoni Beachum, Angelee Bueno, Ashtyn Danley, Mimi Gooden, Kennedy Harp and Isa Torres.

The six signees come from four different states – Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. With three of them hailing from the State of Florida. Beachum is from Tallahassee, Bueno is from Oviedo and Mimi is from Milton, Fla. Danley comes to Tallahassee from Winchester, Tenn., Harp comes from Lawrenceville, Ga. and Isa Torres comes to Florida State from Georgetown, Texas.

Florida State enters the 2023 season coming off its 18th ACC Championship and 33rd NCAA Tournament Appearance. The Noles have appeared in the Women’s College World Series 11 times, with one National Titles (2018) and one runner-up appearance (2021).

Jaysoni Beachum | 3B | Tallahassee, Fla. | Florida State University Schools

Beachum lettered in softball for seven years starting in the sixth gradeand ranks as the No. 14 player in the Extra Innings Extra Elite 100…in 2018 she was named First Team All-Select 30 and a USA All-American and in 2019 she earned the Gamechanger Award (Equivalent to MVP)…in 2020 she was named to the Junior Olympic Cup All-Tournament team and earned the Defensive Award as a freshman…as a sophomore in 2021 Beachum earned the Offensive Award and the Super 12 Award… she finished the season with 19 home runs, the third most in the state of Alabama for MaxPreps…she was also the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby Champion with 80 home runs in the last round…she finished off 2021 by being named the Alabama 3A All-State Hitter of the Year…as a junior she was named the 2022 Big Bend Player of the Year and to the All-Big Bend First Team…she was also named the Florida Atlantic Coaches Association District 3 Player of the Year…she finished off the 2022 season named the Florida State University Schools Varsity Softball Most Valuable Player…Beachum was a member of the National Honor Society all four years of high school…her uncle Earnest Robinson ran track at Alabama, her cousin Reshard Pittman played football at rice, her aunt Shanitha Pitman played basketball at Pensacola College and Savana State University and her cousin Elijawun Jackson played football at Webber University.

Travis Wilson: Jaysoni has been around our program forever. Growing up a Seminole fan, coming to all our camps and clinics, made it really easy for us to love what we saw from her. She is a high-character kid, plays the game levelheaded and has tremendous power at the plate. Florida State fans are going to love what they see from Jay, we are glad she picked Tallahassee to continue to be her home.

Angelee Bueno | 1B | Oviedo, Fla. | Oviedo High School

Bueno ranks as the No. 11 player in the Extra Innings Extra Elite 100…as a sophomore, Bueno was named First Team All-Conference, All-State 7A, and the Offensive Player of the Year…she followed that up by being named First Team All-Conference, All-State 7A, and the Offensive Player of the Year once again her junior season…Bueno was All-Academic 7A as a sophomore and Junior as well.

Travis Wilson: Seminole fans are going to love what they see from Angelee at the plate and at first base. She is a slick-fielding true left-handed hitting first baseman that will be fun to watch on both sides. She has an energy and love for the game that you can see from the stands. A Florida native with an infectious personality that will fit in perfectly with our program. We are very lucky that Angelee picked FSU to continue her career.

Ashtyn Danley | P/OF | Winchester, Tenn. | Huntland High School

Danley was named the Tennessee Gatorade Softball Player of the Year and the Main Street Prep Player of the Year in 2022 and ranks as the No. 2 player in the Extra Innings Extra Elite 100…she was also named to the All-District team her sophomore and junior seasons, while being named the Co-Pitcher MVP her sophomore season and the Pitcher MVP her junior season…Danley also earned offensive MVP honors her sophomore and junior seasons at Huntland High School…she was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State team as both a sophomore and a junior and was named First Team Mid-State Tennessee as a junior…Danley was named to the PGF 2023 Futures All-American Team and is a two-time MVP of the Futures All-American Game…she is also a 2018 PGF National Championship MVP… Danley has a .659 batting average in high school while slugging 1.374 with 14 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for 45 RBI…as a pitcher, she tossed 154 innings recording 217 strikeouts while having a .407 ERA.

Travis Wilson: Quite possibly the highest-ranked recruit in Florida State Softball history. Ashtyn is a true two-way player that will contribute for years to come on the mound and in the batter’s box. She chose FSU many years ago and has not wavered in her decision. We are so lucky a player of this caliber is coming to Tallahassee from the Volunteer State. We are getting a great family in from Tennessee and can’t wait to see how Ashtyn contributes to the legacy of Florida State Softball.

Mimi Gooden | P | Milton, Fla. | Gaither High School

Mimi was named the MVP of her high school team during her first four seasons…she has aspirations to go to the Olympics for softball or weightlifting and to become a professional softball player.

Lonni Alameda: Mimi’s heart has been Garnet & Gold from the day I met her. She has a blue-collar mindset when it comes to work on and off the field. She is going to bring depth to our pitching staff, and I know her work ethic will allow her to continue to grow once she steps foot here in Tallahassee.

Kennedy Harp | OF | Lawrenceville, Ga. | Peachtree Ridge High School

Harp was ranked 10th in the class of 2023 by Extra Inning Softball and the fifth-best outfielder in the class of 2023…she was named the Offensive MVP of her High School in her first three seasons (2019-21)…She is a two-time member of the Georgia Coaches Association Junior All-Star Team (2021-22) and is a three-time First Team All-Region Member (2019-21), she was also first Team All-County and All-State in 2021…In 2021 she was named the Southeastern Florida MVP and earned the Lady Lion Award…in 2022 she was named an MSP All-American, and to the 2022 Alliance National Team…she is a four-time Scholar Athlete (2019-22) and is a four-time member of the Deans List (2019-22)…she hit .390 with 16 home runs, 56 hits, 59 RBIs with 52 runs scored and 34 stolen bases in 2022 for her travel team…she has 32 career high school home runs.

Travis Wilson: A fantastic athlete from the Peachtree State. Kennedy glides on a softball field running the bases and roaming the outfield. She has power to all fields at the plate and has had a tremendous high school and travel ball career. We are getting a multi-sport athlete with a true love for the game. We are happy to announce Kennedy as part of the Florida State Softball family.

Isa Torres | INF | Georgetown, Texas | Georgetown High School

Torres was ranked ninth by Extra Innings Softball in the 2023 class rankings…she is a two-time PGF All-American (2021-22) and was a 2021 PGF National Champion and a 2022 IDT National Champion…in 2022 she was named the All-Central Texas Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the Texas State All-Tournament Team…in 2021 Torres was named to the 5A All-State Team and was named the All-District Offensive Player of the Year…she was named Academic All-District her first three years of high school.

Travis Wilson: We are very fortunate to pick up Isa so late in the recruiting process. She is a smooth middle infielder with a line drive stroke. She thinks and plays the game at a very high level with leadership qualities that we know will blossom here in Tallahassee. Isa comes from a softball family, and we know she will fit in well with us here in Tallahassee. We are very fortunate she chose FSU.

—

Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.

—

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports for any Women's sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week

———

Florida State basketball, for the second straight game, was outgunned and outmatched by an in-state opponent, this time falling to the UCF Knights 68-54 on the road in Orlando.

It’s the first time Florida State is 0-2 since the 2000-2001 season.

The Seminoles, as the case in the season-opening loss to the Stetson Hatters, had to play from behind early.

—

Following a year in which the Seminoles failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, Florida State took to the court on Monday hoping to start anew. It was not the outcome they had in mind

—

*Brand new Baba Miller and FSU Basketball Thread #12-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

*Brand new Baba Miller and FSU Basketball Thread #12-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.

———

———

Seminoles Add Lyons, Rusher To 2023 Class

Florida State men’s tennis has added Justin Lyons and Azariah Rusher, both from the state of Florida, to its program as part of the 2023 signing class, head coach Dwayne Hultquist announced Thursday.

Lyons is a five-star recruit who is ranked No. 30 nationally and No. 10 in the Southeast region. The Pensacola, Florida, native has a 12.1 Universal Tennis Rating, bolstered by multiple victories over blue-chip prospects. He is the two-time Pensacola News Journal Boys Player of the Year, earning the award for the second straight year after completing his 2022 season with a 22-1 record in singles play. He helped lead Pensacola Catholic to the 1A district title with victories at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in the district championship match.

Rusher is a blue-chip prospect ranked as high as No. 12 nationally and is FSU’s first blue-chip signee since 2017. He currently holds a Universal Tennis Rating of 12.6 after claiming numerous victories over opponents with professional rankings and three Battle Boca event wins. Rusher, who comes to Tallahassee from Delray Beach, Florida, previously lived in New England and was rated as the No. 1 prospect in New Hampshire.

“I’m very excited to announce Justin and Azariah signing with us,” Hultquist said. “The state of Florida produces very strong tennis players, and it’s important to us that we continue to recruit our home state well. Justin has displayed consistent improvement since we started watching him, and he will continue to get better as he gets older. He has a big, powerful game, and we love his dedication and commitment. Azariah has an all-court game. He brings toughness with a high tennis IQ and is a mental warrior on the court.”

The 2022-23 Seminoles have completed their fall schedule and will return to competition in January.

—

W. Tennis Closes Fall Season At UNF Invitational

The Florida State Women’s Tennis team, which has earned success in each of its first four events of the season, closes out its fall schedule with two days of action packed tennis at the UNF Invitational Nov. 12-13. A total of 58 players – including nine Seminoles – will play both singles and doubles in the event, which has taken on a new format because of the weather surrounding Hurricane Nicole. Nicole became a weather event this week as it hit the east coast of Florida, moved its way through the center of the state, and snaked its way north to the panhandle and First Coast areas of the nation’s third most populated state.

The Seminoles have won a total of 63 matches in the first four events of the fall with a season-high 21 victories coming at the San Juan Invitational. Florida State’s players won 19 matches at the ITA Fall Championships and 16 at the Four in the Fall tournament at the University of Alabama.

Nearly 100 matches (singles and doubles) will be played over the two-day tournament. Matches will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both days

Florida State is joined by UNF, Clemson, Maryland, UNC Charlotte, USF, and UCF in the UNF Invitational. The Seminoles are represented by Vic Allen, Alice Amendola, Anna Arkadianou, Millie Bissett, Cade Cricchio, Olympe Lancelot, Kianah Motosono, Mila Saric and Ellie Schoppe.

Three Seminoles competed in last week’s Stetson Invitational. Cricchio led the Seminoles with a 4-2 record in the three-day event at Stetson. Allen and Motosono finished play at Stetson with identical 3-1 marks.

Following its participation in the UNF Invitational and its semester break, the Seminoles begin their spring season at the 14th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend at Stanford (Jan. 27-30). The weekend tournament takes place at various facilities across the country. The regional winners advance to the 2023 ITA Indoor National Championships, in Seattle, Wash.

———

Noles Punch Ticket to NCAA Cross Country Championships

The Florida State women’s cross country team put together a phenomenal performance on Friday morning to punch their ticket to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla., on Nov. 19. The ladies finished second in the team standings with 88 points to take one of the two automatic qualifying spots. The men finished fourth with 134 points.

“Our ladies rocked it today. They executed the plan beautifully and moved very well over the second half of the race. To be an automatic qualifier for the national meets speaks to their dedication, trust and hard work they have put in all season. I’m so proud of each one of them and grateful that we can have one more week together,” Assistant Coach Baylee Mires said.

Emmy van den Berg led the way with another great performance clocking a personal best time of 19:47.70. van den Berg finished sixth to earn all-region honors.

Alyson Churchill also put together a career-best performance with a time of 19:59.70 to earn all-region honors with an 11th-place finish. Agnes McTighe also earned all-region honors with a personal best time of 20:02.80 to finish 14th.

Caitlin Wilkey (20:33.50) and Rebecca Bergnes (20:37.00) each put together personal best performances to finish 28th and 29th to round out the scoring for the Seminoles.

On the men’s side, it was Fearghal Curtain leading the way for the Seminoles with a time of 29:30.00 to finish sixth to earn all-region honors.

Cooper Schroeder also earned all-region honors with a 14th-place finish (29:57.70).

Zach Leachman finished 37th with a time of 30:55.80. Matthew Newland (30:59.20) and Gabe Curtis (31:14.20) rounded out the scoring for the Seminoles.

“I was really pleased with our men,” Head Coach Bob Braman said. “We knew what we had to do to get to the national meet, so we went right to the front and gave ourselves a chance. This was our best race of the season.”

The women have punched their ticket to Stillwater, but the men will await their fate. The NCAA will announce all qualifiers tomorrow at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com.

———

