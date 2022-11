HONOLULU–Due to inclement weather, the University of Hawai’i women’s tennis teams matches in the Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational have been pushed back. The three team tournament, featuring Hawai’i, Air Force, and Hawai’i Pacific, is now tentatively to start at 2:00 P.M. HT at the UH Tennis Complex. Saturday’s matches were also canceled due to heavy rains.

