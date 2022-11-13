Categories
Ted Lasso and Fire Island stars join Garfield movie


Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and Fire Island‘s Bowen Yang have joined the already-stellar cast of the upcoming Garfield movie.

It is unclear what roles Goldstein and Yang are voicing in the animated film but Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt is voicing Garfield himself.

Samuel L. Jackson will voice Vic, Garfield’s father, while Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong and Ving Rhames are also part of the cast. Hannah Waddingham, who stars in Ted Lasso alongside Goldstein, also has a role.

garfield in the garfield 2004 movie

Fox

The movie is based on Jim Davis’ iconic comic strip about a Monday-hating, lasagne-loving cat. There have been three straight-to-video movies based on Garfield so far, plus two major motion picture adaptations.

Bill Murray starred as Garfield in 2004’s Garfield: The Movie, which was a mixture of CGI and live-action, while he reprised the role in the 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. This feature film, which will be fully animated, is the third major movie based on Davis’ comic strip.

Finding Nemo co-writer David Reynolds will be penning the script with Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove, while The Emperor’s New Groove director Mark Dindal helms the project. The movie has a current release date of May 24, 2024.

margaret cho, tomas matos, bowen yang, joel kim booster, and matt rogers, fire island,

20th Century Studios

This is the latest animated movie adapting iconic characters starring Pratt as the lead. He is also voicing Mario in the upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That movie recently released its trailer and also features a star-studded cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Keegan-Michael Key.

Goldstein recently won an Emmy for his role as foul-mouthed footballer Roy Kent in popular Apple+ series Ted Lasso and Yang received acclaim for his role as Howie in Fire Island, which was released earlier this year.

