‘Tennis Day’ for differently abled children today

The Trivandrum Tennis Club will be organising a novel programme for differently abled children as part of its Tennis Day initiative on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14, 2022. The programme, ‘Tennis and Fitness for Good Health’, will be organised from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., in association with the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, for inclusive education and sports. Nearly 100 differently abled children from government schools are expected to participate in the programme, which is expected to improve their mental, physical, and emotional health. The formal inauguration will be held at 10 a.m.