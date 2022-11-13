The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2022

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. November plays host to a number of exciting debuts on the streaming service, including both original films brand new to the world and new releases from earlier this year that are finally making their streaming debuts. Whether it’s a rollicking animated heist movie, a buzzy bestseller adaptation or a so-cheesy-it’s-good Christmas movie, there’s a little something for everyone in this specially curated list.

So sit back, relax and peruse our list of the best new movies to stream on Netflix in November 2022 below.

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

If it’s an animated film you’re looking for, “The Bad Guys” is a funny and refreshingly cinematic entry in the medium. Released earlier this year, the film is loosely based on the children’s book series of the same name and tells the story of a group of animal criminals who, after being caught, pretend to reform themselves – only for their leader to have a genuine change of heart. The movie takes inspiration from the works of Steven Soderbergh and Hayao Miyazaki in its stylized animation, and evokes “Ocean’s Eleven” in its slick and stylish heist sequences. The voice cast is led by Sam Rockwell and includes Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Zazie Beetz and Lilly Singh.

Enola Holmes 2

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes is back in this rollicking sequel, newly released in November. In “Enola Holmes 2,” Enola has started her own detective agency but is struggling to get clients in the shadow of her big brother Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill). She’s enlisted to find a missing woman while Sherlock is struggling through his own case involving the blackmail of government officials. Could their cases be connected? Will they solve them in time? And what about that love story with Tewkesbury? All is revealed in this delightful follow-up film, which also has a humdinger of a credits scene.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Sony Pictures

The highly anticipated Delia Owens adaptation is newly streaming on Netflix this month, in case you didn’t get a chase to see “Where the Crawdads Sing” in theaters when it was initially released this summer. The murder mystery thriller stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a woman who has raised herself to adulthood in the North Carolina marshland. But when a man ends up dead and questions surround Kya’s involvement, she must face her past in traumatic fashion. The film was a box office success, grossing $140 million against a budget of just $24 million, and also stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson and Garret Dillahunt. Bonus: There’s an original Taylor Swift song in it too.

The Mask of Zorro

Sony Pictures

Before “The Mummy” or “The Pirates of the Caribbean,” there was “The Mask of Zorro.” The 1998 film is based on the classic TV series of the same name, but director Martin Campbell injects this 19th century-set tale with enough intrigue, adventure and swashbuckling to keep a grin on your face from beginning to end. Anthony Hopkins stars as the original Zorro, who has been in prison for 20 years. When a hapless bandit played by Antonio Banderas breaks him out, he sets about training him in the ways of Zorro to help rescue his daughter, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, from the clutches of the man who first put him in prison.

Falling for Christmas

Netflix

It’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas, and Netflix has a brand new Christmas movie streaming this month to kick off the festivities. “Falling for Christmas” is a cheesy, predictable holiday rom-com that’s just what the doctor ordered (if you’re into that sort of thing). Lindsay Lohan makes her return to acting in the film as a spoiled hotel heiress who suffers a skiing accident at a resort in Aspen, only to wake up with no memories. The hunky mountain man who found her (played by “Glee” actor Chord Overstreet) sets her up in his bed and breakfast, and you can probably guess where this thing’s going. But isn’t that part of the fun?

Moneyball

Sony Pictures

Brad Pitt gives one of his best performances in the 2011 drama “Moneyball,” and you don’t need to know a thing about baseball to enjoy this film. Directed by Bennett Miller and written by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball” charts former MLB flameout Billy Beane (Pitt) who’s now general manager of the Oakland Atheltics and recruits a statistician with zero baseball experience (played by Jonah Hill in an Oscar-nominated performance) to help him shake up the team. The film is based on a true and controversial story, and while the sports angle is interesting, Pitt’s turn as a man filled with regret and shame hits you right in the gut.

The Wonder

Netflix

Streaming on Nov. 16 is a brand new Florence Pugh movie that is not the source of unending drama. Set in 1862 Ireland, “The Wonder” stars Pugh as an English nurse sent to a rural village where she’s tasked with observing a girl who hasn’t eaten in months. Kila Lord Cassidy and Tom Burke co-star, and the film is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue who also wrote the screenplay.