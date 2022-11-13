The Beatles Stayed Awake Through Early Gigs by Taking Slimming Pills

When they were teenagers, The Beatles performed for hours at a time. According to John Lennon’s ex-wife, Cynthia Lennon, most band members took slimming pills to stay awake. Here’s what we learned from her 2005 memoir John.
When did the Beatles form?
Before they were even The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison began writing and rehearsing music as the Quarrymen. At the time, Lennon was attending college, with McCartney and Harrison in high school, (and their band name a nod to Quarry Bank High School).