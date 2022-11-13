The Beatles Stayed Awake Through Early Gigs by Taking Slimming Pills

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Is The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ about LSD?

Although some Beatles songs may reference drug use among the band, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” wasn’t inspired by a hallucinogenic. In a 1971 interview on The Dick Cavett Show, John Lennon addressed the rumors.

“My son came home with a drawing and showed me this strange-looking woman flying around and I said, ‘what is it?’ He said, ‘it’s Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ and I said, ‘that’s beautiful,’” Lennon said. “I immediately wrote a song about it.”

“The song had gone out, the whole album had been published, and somebody noticed that the letters spelled out LSD, and I had no idea about it,” he noted. “And of course after that, I was checking all the songs to see what the letters spelled out. They didn’t spell out anything. None of the others, and it wasn’t about that at all.”

