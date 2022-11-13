The Best Netflix Original Movies Of 2022 So Far – Looper

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s sophomore directorial feature, “Do Revenge,” is not just one of the best comedies of 2022, but it’s one of the most fun mysteries of the last few years. Drawing influence from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train,” “Do Revenge” has a great cast, including Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, along with a technicolor set design that defines the film’s retro, high school utopia.

Co-leads Mendes and Hawke are the stars of the show, showboating a chemistry that carries the film through even its messiest moments, which tend to arrive when the revenge plot gets too expansive to make complete logical sense. “Euphoria” alum Abrams plays the perfect antagonist, too, in his role as Max, the popular king of Rosehill Country Day High School.

There are parts of the film that feel contrived, like some of the beats centered around toxic masculinity, but that is often the point. The characters of “Do Revenge” live in a wealthy, utopic version of Miami. Their bubbles are far away from the rest of the world, so the tone in which the important, cultural talking points are portrayed on-screen mimics the naivety and stiffness that plights the characters’ existence.

“Do Revenge” is a triumphant black comedy with a great twist that will continue to find audiences interested in off-beat, dynamic plots that make every character untrustworthy and leave each viewer on edge.