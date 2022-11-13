The DWP’s most underclaimed benefit is worth up to £4,800

Conditions that could allow people to claim to include things such as sight or hearing impairments, learning difficulties, mobility issues such as arthritis, or mental health issues such as dementia or psychosis.

People could also apply if they have difficulties with smaller, personal tasks, experience pain or need physical help.

Attendance Allowance isn’t a means-tested benefit, which means that it can be paid regardless of someone’s income, savings or National Insurance contribution record. It is also a tax-free benefit.

Claiming Attendance Allowance will not reduce other benefits someone receives, such as Pension Credit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support.

READ MORE: Attendance Allowance: 6 myths that stop millions of pensioners claiming up to £370 a month