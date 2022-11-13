The era of cheap orchids could be over | James Wong

A few weekends ago, visiting one of my botanical buddies over in the Netherlands, I was taken on the most eye-opening nursery visit of my life. During lunch he announced, with characteristic Dutch directness: “Do you want to see a room of 2m orchids? You should take pictures, as after this winter this will only be seen in history books.” With an offer like that, who could say no?

A short drive later and we were sliding open the doors of one of the largest moth orchid growers in Holland, who had announced only earlier that day that they were shutting up shop after decades in business. Glasshouses the size of football pitches had been entirely emptied, the plants having been evacuated to smaller sections to save heating costs. A good 10-minute walk through abandoned corridors, I stepped into a misty room – easily double the size of the baggage claim halls of most international airports – where tables of closely crammed plants sat in full, dazzling flower.

‘Artificially low prices have created a throwaway culture.’ Photograph: Valentina Zavrazhina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

“This is just where I experimented making new cultivars. It’s all going to be binned soon, take what you want.” It’s difficult to visualise quite how many 2m plants really is, but walking through room after room, I began to realise why almost everything had been run by robots, shifting oceans of plants destined for markets from Dubai to Dunstable.

Recent spikes in energy prices have had a debilitating effect on the grower, as heating these enormous landscapes to subtropical levels was one of the business’s key costs. It’s a phenomenon that, apparently, has not only affected this supplier. Some industry insiders are predicting as many as half of such growers may no longer be trading by the end of the winter.

The business model of many of these producers was based on fulfilling the demands of giant retailers for ever-cheaper plants – conditions that could only be satisfied thanks to the economies of scale to be had from growing to vast scales on tiny margins. But this left very little slack in the system to cope with any change in costs. “We are selling plants for €1 that are now costing €5 to make. It’s a disaster,” he said.

I have always been torn about plant prices. On one hand, the drive to make plants cost ever less has meant the increasing dominance of a few industry giants that stock an ever-more narrow range of mass-produced offerings. On the other hand, it has meant that species such as moth orchids have been turned from collector’s item for the wealthy to something within reach of almost anyone at supermarket checkouts.

However, the downside of this is, much like fast fashion, these artificially low prices have created a throwaway culture where once-prized plants are just binned when they stop flowering. With the current cost of living crisis, it’s difficult to argue that we should all be paying more for luxuries like plants, yet it’s years of undervaluing their true cost that has got us to a very precarious place. While the knock-on effects haven’t been seen on our shelves yet, maybe over the next few months we will begin to learn to truly appreciate these everyday wonders.

