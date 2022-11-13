The Fabelmans: Seth Rogen’s 10 Best Movies, According To Letterboxd

Seth Rogen is undeniably one of this generation’s most popular and recognizable faces in the comedy genre, but his latest appearance in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans marks a clear change for him as he works with the director’s charming and dramatic style.





Over the years, Rogen has made a name for himself by leading some of the greatest comedy movies of the past few decades. He’s got a very particular sense of humor that makes his work extremely easy to watch, providing reliable laughs for the audience.

10/10 Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – 3.5/5

Although it’s Jack Black that completely steals the show as the protagonist Po in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Seth Rogen’s voice performance as Mantis is just another of the series’ many strengths. The sequel in particular was extremely successful because unlike many animated comedies, it doesn’t exclude older audiences.

Rogen’s filmography includes plenty of entertaining voice work, but Mantis is probably his most recognizable animated role to date. The way that he brings the character to life and interacts with the rest of the talented cast is consistently fun to watch.

9/10 Step Brothers (2008) – 3.5/5

Many people still cite Step Brothers as the greatest comedy of the 2000s, and that’s mostly because of the hugely talented cast of iconic comedy actors that appear in the film. From lead actors Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly to supporting roles filled by Seth Rogen and Adam Scott, every audience is bound to recognize somebody in this comedy classic.

Rogen’s part in Step Brothers might only be small, but he still makes an impact in his minor role as “Sporting Goods Manager.” He provides one of many celebrity cameos in the film, which is why so many audiences are compelled to revisit the film time and time again.

8/10 Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004) – 3.5/5

There are few very actors who can completely embody a character as effectively as Will Ferrell, and his portrayal of Ron Burgundy in Anchorman is just one example of this. He totally brings the film to life with his relentless eccentricity, riffing off his co-stars at every given opportunity.

But despite Ferrell’s exceptional lead performance, Anchorman is still a definite ensemble piece. Some of the most popular comedians of their generation appear in the film, maintaining a hilarious momentum that keeps audiences invested from start to finish.

7/10 The Disaster Artist (2017) – 3.5/5

Tommy Wiseau’s The Room is often named the worst movie ever made, but several audiences still love to watch it for that very reason. It’s developed a huge reputation over the years for its terrible acting and nonsense story, which is why The Disaster Artist‘s mockery of the project was so hilarious.

James Franco’s film details the production behind Wiseau’s The Room, and it’s the kind of movie that knows exactly what it is, and never tries to be anything more. Rogen plays his part excellently, developing a hilarious on-screen dynamic with Franco’s depiction of Tommy Wiseau.

6/10 50/50 (2011) – 3.6/5

50/50 features one of Seth Rogen’s more serious roles to date, and it’s all the better for it. Although he’s famous for his comedic talents, the actor displays some serious empathy and vulnerability in this role that makes the film much more compelling than most of his comedies.

The story centers around a young man who receives a devastating cancer diagnosis, opting to live his life to the fullest and attempt to beat the disease. 50/50 has a brilliant sense of humor that audiences probably wouldn’t expect from a film like this, but the precise tonal balance actually makes the story much more effective.

5/10 Steve Jobs (2015) – 3.6/5

Thanks to Aaron Sorkin’s razor-sharp screenplay and tight direction, Steve Jobs is one of the most rewatchable movies in Seth Rogen’s portfolio. It’s a thrilling ride from start to finish, detailing the rise and fall of Apple’s founder and CEO, Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs boasts what could easily be Seth Rogen’s best individual performance ever, adopting the role of Jobs’ lifelong friend and work partner, Steve Wozniak. It’s a tragic story of fame, betrayal, and revenge that Rogen and Fassbender navigate with skill.

4/10 Kung Fu Panda (2008) – 3.7/5

When the film was released in 2008, almost nobody was expecting Kung Fu Panda to become the worldwide success that it eventually did. It’s distinct from most other animated family adventures because of its intelligent screenplay and dense ideas, which children and adults can lose themselves in equally.

Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, and Angelina Jolie lead the film’s impressive ensemble, bringing their characters to life with bold and dynamic vocal performances. It’s easy to overlook their work because of Kung Fu Panda‘s status as a family animation, but every single member of the cast is in top form here.

3/10 Superbad (2007) – 3.9/5

Superbad is the kind of movie that makes audiences laugh non-stop, and that’s exactly why it’s developed such a cemented position in pop culture. So many modern comedies have been influenced by the hilarious comedy of Superbad – it’s impossible to imagine what the genre would look like today without it.

Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse lead the film, with Rogen and his screenwriting partner Evan Goldberg sharing responsibility for its hilarious screenplay. It’s one of their best-written movies to date, which is why so many audiences continue to watch the film fifteen years later.

2/10 Donnie Darko (2001) – 4.0/5

Richard Kelly’s Donnie Darko occupies a very specific corner of movie history, and whilst there aren’t really any other films quite like it, there’s something about the story that audiences immediately connected with. It’s dark and mysterious in all the right ways, quickly cementing itself as a cult classic.

Donnie Darko actually features Seth Rogen’s very first on-screen performance, and although it’s nothing major, it’s still interesting to trace the comedy legend’s roots back to this dark, gritty thriller. The entire cast is brilliant at embodying the gothic style of the movie, with Jake Gyllenhaal serving as the standout.

1/10 The Fabelmans (2022) – 4.2/5

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans might have only been out for a few days, but many critics are already calling it the director’s best work in years. It’s a touching ode to family, childhood, and filmmaking that’s brought to life by Speilberg’s blockbuster magic.

Seth Rogen plays the role of Benny in The Fabelmans, a fictional character that serves as a surrogate uncle to the film’s protagonist. It’s a touching role that capitalizes on Rogen’s talents as both a comedian and a dramatic actor, which is why he’s such a perfect fit.

