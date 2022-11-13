The Larkins star hints at ‘very terrible’ twist for Pop and family

Actress Morgana Robinson spoke to Express.co.uk about how her character Pinkie Jerebohm is causing chaos in The Larkins. The latest addition to the series is determined to make her mark on the village and impress the residents. Wanting to elevate to high society she buys Bluff Court from Pop, but it doesn’t go as planned.

The Darling Buds of May remake returned to TV screens last month as Pop (played by Bradley Walsh), Ma (played byJoanna Scanlan) and the rest of the Larkin family continued their charming lives in the quaint Kent village.

With their eldest daughter Mariette (Joelle Rae) in Paris with her new love Charlie (Tok Stephen) and the family adopting Oscar, things seemed to be going smooth sailing for everyone.

Although that was the case until the Jerebohms arrived in the village at the start of the new season, and they were keen to make a statement by buying Bluff Court from Pop.

However, when they discover that their new home is falling apart and will cost more money to repair on top of the high price they paid, there’s trouble ahead.

READ MORE:Mike Tindall ‘will embarrass’ Royal Family with I’m A Celeb appearance