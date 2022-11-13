The Lying Life of Adults cast: Who is in the Italian Netflix series?

Netflix announced that an explosive romance will be landing on our screens come the new year. The Lying Life of Adults, based on Elena Ferrate’s novel of the same name, will be released on Netflix on January 4, 2023.

The Lying Life of Adults was written by Ferrante, Edoardo De Angelis, Laura Paolucci, and Francesco Piccolo, and stars some of Italy’s top talent.

What is the new series about? And who is the cast of the show? Find out this and more below!

What is Lying Life of Adults about?

The six-episode Italian-language series directed by Edoardo De Angelis is set against the backdrop of 1990s Naples and follows the “turbulent transition from childhood to adolescence” for leading lady Giovanna. The logline, per Netflix, reads:

“The search for a new face, after the happy one of childhood, oscillates between two consanguineous Naples which, however, fear and hate each other: the Naples above, which has given itself a fine mask, and the one below, which pretends to be excessive, trivial. Giovanna oscillates between high and low, now tumbling, now climbing, bewildered by the fact that, up or down, the city seems without answer and without escape.”

Lying Life of Adults cast

Given that the show is based on Italian author Elena Ferrate’s novel of the same name, the majority of actors to star in the show are also Italian, so their names may not be as familiar to you. Per IMDb, the full cast list for the upcoming release of The Lying Life of Adults includes: